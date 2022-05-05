Superhero Bits: The Final Doctor Strange 2 Trailer, Celebrate 20 Years Of Spider-Man Movies & More
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
Naomi season 1 finale trailer
Here is the official promo for the season 1 finale of "Naomi" on The CW:
In the first episode of the two-part season finale, after having visions from her brief time on Earth-29, Naomi (Kaci Walfall) seeks the advice of her protectors – Dee (Alexander Wraith), Zumbado (Cranston Johnson), Greg (Barry Watson), Jen (Mouzam Makkar) and Akira (guest star Stephanie March) – but no one can agree on a plan...and Naomi feels sidelined in decisions about her own future. After Naomi receives a special gift from Akira, she sets off on a road trip with Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones) in search of a specific place from a new vision...but something is tracking them closely. Meanwhile, Anthony's (Will Meyers) attempt to get Naomi's attention by revisiting the "Superman stunt" results in an unlikely alliance with Lourdes (Camila Moreno) ...but danger looms the closer they get to the truth.
Carl Seaton directed the episode, which was written by Jill Blankenship.
Lucifer seasons 1 through 3 are now airing on TNT
May 4, 2022
"Lucifer" is a show that serves as a prime example of something that found new life on streaming. Netflix picked up the DC series after it was canceled by Fox after three seasons and, ultimately, it went on to run for six seasons total thanks to a massive streaming audience. But those first three seasons don't exclusively belong to Netflix, and as a result, TNT has picked up the rights to the show and it will now be airing on the cable network, as indicated by the above tweet. This could expose an entirely new audience to the show and, in the end, if those viewers want more, they will have to turn to Netflix for it.
Superman & Lois season 2 Lies That Bind promo
Here is the official promo for the 12th episode of the second season of "Superman & Lois" on The CW. The episode isn't scheduled to air until May 31, so the network has yet to release an official synopsis. While we don't have that to share at this time, the footage above gives an idea of what fans can expect as the show's sophomore season rolls right along.
Kevin Feige thinks the Doctor Strange 2 trailers spoiled too much
Marvel is notorious for trying to keep its movies and TV shows secretive. That having been said, quite a bit seemed to be revealed in the "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" trailers, particularly in more recent ones. Turns out that Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige agrees with that sentiment. Speaking with The Direct, Feige recently said the following:
"There's been too much in the trailers, I don't want to talk about anything else. But I will say, Sam has made this movie to be experienced on as big a screen as possible, and it's even the first one in a long time that 3D was really taken into account too, because the first Doctor Strange film I think was our best film ever in 3D, and this one now will be right alongside that."
It's interesting that Feige seems to think this, even though he undoubtedly has a lot of say over these things. But whatever puts meat in seats. And, for what it's worth, a whole lot of meat is going to end up in seats to see this movie this weekend.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 turns 5, one year to go before Vol. 3
Director James Gunn shared the above post on his social media channels recently to celebrate two milestones in time: The fifth anniversary of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," as well as the one-year countdown to "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." Indeed, it has already (somehow) been five years since Star-Lord and the gang reunited for their sequel, though it perhaps doesn't feel like all that long ago since we saw the characters in both "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Endgame." Luckily, we won't have to wait a full year to see them again as they are set to appear in "Thor: Love and Thunder" this summer as well.
Seven Marvel movies are scheduled to hit theaters in 2023
As noticed by the folks at Screen Rant, 2023 is currently poised to be a record-breaking year for Marvel at the movies. Seven — count 'em, seven! — Marvel movies are currently set to arrive in theaters next year. Four of these are directly connected to the MCU with "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," "The Marvels," "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," and a mystery film with a release date locked down for November 2, 2023. Sony also has three Marvel films on deck with "Kraven the Hunter," "Madame Web," and "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." The previous record for Marvel was six movies in 2018. So, if nothing changes, a record will be broken.
Watch the All Roads Lead To No Way Home special right now
20 years of Spidey has been leading to this! Check out the bonus 30-minute retrospective ALL ROADS LEAD TO NO WAY HOME, hosted by @ohsnapjbsmoove and @MartinStarr and complete your #SpiderMan collection - now on sale for a limited time at https://t.co/IHfiv5zQuy. #Spidey20th pic.twitter.com/VZw6xg0rlp— Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) May 4, 2022
Sam Raimi's original "Spider-Man" movie turned 20 this week. To commemorate 20 years of Peter Parker on the big screen, the folks at Sony have released a brand new, 30-minute video featuring Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire, going over the history of the franchise and everything that led to last year's groundbreaking "No Way Home." Obviously, this is just a clever form of promotion to sell more copies of the movies, but it's also a nice little treat for fans who have been along for the ride. You can watch the special in its entirety by clicking here.
The final Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer
Lastly, the time is finally upon us, Marvel fans, as "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is making its way to theaters all across the world tonight. As one final little marketing push, Marvel has released another new trailer for the film. Though those who are concerned about spoilers probably shouldn't be too concerned as this trailer largely focuses on the journey these characters have been through within the MCU leading up to this film, particularly Benedict Cumberbatch's Stephen Strange and Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff. Yes, there is a bit of new footage, but nothing too spoiler-y. If nothing else, it serves as a reminder that, after nearly six years, Doctor Strange is finally getting his much-deserved solo sequel. Check the trailer out for yourself above.