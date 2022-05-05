Superhero Bits: The Final Doctor Strange 2 Trailer, Celebrate 20 Years Of Spider-Man Movies & More

Marvel is notorious for trying to keep its movies and TV shows secretive. That having been said, quite a bit seemed to be revealed in the "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" trailers, particularly in more recent ones. Turns out that Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige agrees with that sentiment. Speaking with The Direct, Feige recently said the following:

"There's been too much in the trailers, I don't want to talk about anything else. But I will say, Sam has made this movie to be experienced on as big a screen as possible, and it's even the first one in a long time that 3D was really taken into account too, because the first Doctor Strange film I think was our best film ever in 3D, and this one now will be right alongside that."

It's interesting that Feige seems to think this, even though he undoubtedly has a lot of say over these things. But whatever puts meat in seats. And, for what it's worth, a whole lot of meat is going to end up in seats to see this movie this weekend.