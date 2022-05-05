These House Of The Dragon Character Posters Will Get You Ready For Fire And Blood

May has only just begun and it's already turning into a busy month for several of our favorite pop culture titans. May the Fourth, obviously, was all about "Star Wars," with Disney and Lucasfilm dropping another "Obi-Wan Kenobi" trailer on us with no shortage of details for fans to pick through and dissect. Amusingly enough, that other major space-set franchise, "Star Trek," decided to crash the party with two major events: the finale of "Star Trek: Picard" and the premiere of "Strange New Worlds." And, of course, Marvel would never be let itself be forgotten entirely as "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is set to release in theaters as early as tonight, with most audiences likely living up to the advanced tracking numbers by heading out tomorrow and throughout the upcoming weekend.

Not to be outdone, HBO has decided to enter the fray with some brand-new looks at their "Game of Thrones" prequel, titled "House of the Dragon." Earlier today, we received the trailer for the series to help make viewers wash that lingering taste of the parent show's final season out of their mouths — though the focus on the Targaryen family dynasty once again should make it a little difficult to keep fans from remembering where exactly Daenerys Targaryen ended up. Hint: it involved a lot of fire and blood. And mass murder.

In any case, "House of the Dragon" will take fans hundreds of years into the past, long before the events involving Hodor, Jon Snow knowing nothing, and Sean Bean once again dying gruesomely on-screen. Instead, we have a new ensemble cast of characters who come bearing names that are impossible to spell correctly without double-checking first, confusing family histories that'll take several seasons for newcomers to straighten out, and hopefully the likelihood of overeager parents naming their children after seemingly "heroic" characters who will ultimately end up becoming fascists. All that good stuff!

In an effort to get our bearings in the early going, however, HBO has helpfully debuted a number of new character posters along with their names. Check them all out below.