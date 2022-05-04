Halo Clip: Kwan And Soren Come Up With A Plan To Finish The Fight [Exclusive]

After six episodes now in the books, we're officially in the home stretch of the Paramount+ "Halo" series. The second season chronicling the adventures of the Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber) has already been confirmed and set to begin filming later this summer, meaning there's probably never been a better time to subscribe to the growing streaming service that also boasts fan-favorite selections such as "Star Trek" (with the highly-anticipated "Strange New Worlds" set to debut tomorrow, May 5) and even a new "Jackass" series. But for gamers in particular, all eyes will now turn to "Halo" to see how this debut season will ultimately be brought in for a landing.

Last week's installment capped off the hour with the show's most exciting development yet, as John finally stepped foot onto the actual Halo ring ... even if it was just an otherworldly vision in his head. The next episode, titled "Inheritance," promises to dive deep into Kwan's (Yerin Ha) mysterious family history on the dusty backwater planet of Madrigal, where the opening scenes of the series premiere first took place. Now, ahead of the release of the show's seventh episode, /Film is able to exclusively debut a brand-new clip from the ongoing series, centering on Kwan and Soren (Bokeem Woodbine) attempting to figure a way out of an especially sticky situation. Spoiler alert: it may involve killing people. Check it out below!