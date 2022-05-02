The North Star That Guided The Script For Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness [Exclusive]

Waldron had to work closely with director Sam Raimi for this project, and the screenwriter revealed how this "absolute dream collaboration" helped him realize the script that went hand in hand with Raimi's vision:

"Working with Sam is, I can't emphasize it enough, it has been the great pleasure of my life and career. It is a meet your heroes situation, just the absolute dream collaboration. He's as generous of a collaborator as I think I'll ever work with. So we've had a blast. Sam is a master conductor, at hearing your ideas and synthesizing them into his vision for what the movie should be holistically. And so we had a great time. I would say that our meetings over zoom, breaking the story and everything felt a lot of ways, like a writer's room. And it felt like the perfect collaboration between writer, showrunner, and director, and it was just a blast."

This holistic synchronization between the two collaborators definitely worked in favor of creating a compelling story for "Multiverse of Madness," which tackles complex ideas about parallel worlds and identities, and most importantly, furthers the character arc of Stephen Strange himself.

Apart from Strange, familiar faces like Wong (Benedict Wong), Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams), and Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) are also expected to play a key role in the film. As each of these characters might potentially run into their own multiverse variant, it certainly complicates matters, along with the fact that the film also introduces fresh faces, including America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez).

Apart from this, given that it is a pivotal MCU movie, there are bound to be surprise cameos and in-universe tie-ins. In order to incorporate these diverse and disparate elements, Waldron and Raimi surely had to work out a story that connects seamlessly while maintaining focus on the primary protagonist, Stephen Strange, as he is the central character that acts as an axis in an increasingly-complex, ever-evolving storyline.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" hits theaters on May 6, 2022.