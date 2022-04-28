Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Clip: The Doctor Is In (A Brawl With Gargantos)

In the clip, Strange faces off against an invisible monster that's wreaking havoc on the streets of what looks like New York City. It's attacking a bus, trying to get at Chavez inside, but Strange uses his magic to make the creature visible so he can fight it.

One of the most fun things about Strange and his corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is that it's playing with magic, not science, so things can get really weird. The creature Strange is fighting turns out to be a tentacled creature with one giant eye. The marketing for the movie and all official MCU merchandise calls this character Gargantos, but super-fans will note that he's actually based more closely on Shuma-Gorath, another Marvel comics character. Gargantos is a fairly simple sea monster who was defeated by Namor, while Shuma-Gorath is a multiverse-hopping eldritch horror with plans of total domination. Gargantos might just be an easier name for people to understand, since it's so close to "gargantuan," or maybe there's a licensing issue at play, but Shuma-Gorath from the comics is Gargantos in the movies now, okay?

We see Strange use magic to disassemble the bus and his cape catches poor Chavez, keeping her from becoming a splat on the pavement and riding her back to safety like Jasmine on Aladdin's magic carpet. They're reunited and the clip ends, because they have to leave some movie for us to watch at the theater, after all.

Find out what happens next when "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" hits theaters on May 4, 2022.