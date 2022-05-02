Sam Raimi Used His Horror Movie Experience To Make Doctor Strange 2 Extra Spooky

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe itself is steeped in narrative arcs that are fantastical in nature — be it in the form of alien life forms or objects that possess unimaginable power — "Multiverse of Madness" will formally be the first MCU film with distinctive horror elements. With Raimi at the helm, the film will undoubtedly delve into the psychological impact that the multiverse will have on the central characters, along with the absurd premise of the self versus variants who have personal motivations of their own.

Apart from horror genre offerings that define Raimi's filmography, including "The Evil Dead" franchise and films like "Drag Me To Hell," Raimi has injected the "flavor of horror" into his superhero films before. This obviously includes the "Spider-Man" trilogy, which was thoroughly infused with macabre elements, along with his 1990 film "Darkman," which broke the superhero mold while following a dark, grisly superhero origin story like no other.

The mere premise of a multiverse with endless possibilities is terrifying enough. However, the presence of Gargantos, an obscure Marvel Comics monster with Lovecraftian echoes, could be one of the horror elements utilized by Raimi to induce genuine suspense and scares throughout the film. While Gargantos' motivations in the film remain unclear at the moment, the arrival of an ancient monster that might have been inspired by Cthulhu mythos verges directly into the cosmic horror territory. Let the madness ensue!

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" hits theaters on May 6, 2022.