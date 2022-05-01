Sam Raimi Wouldn't Mind Making Another Low-Budget Horror Movie Or Thriller [Exclusive]

Though he's become known in the 21st century for helming big-budget superhero films like Sony's original "Spider-Man" trilogy, starring Tobey Maguire, as well as the upcoming "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" for Marvel Studios, Sam Raimi comes from much humbler directorial roots. As anyone worth their salt as a genre fan should know, Raimi got his start as an indie filmmaker specializing in horror. His 1981 breakthrough film, "The Evil Dead," was made on a $375,000 budget, but it went on to gross almost $30 million worldwide, according to The Numbers.

Since then, Raimi has shown that he is capable of alternating with ease between tentpoles and lower or mid-budget films. Before and after directing "For the Love of the Game," a $50 million baseball drama starring Kevin Costner, Raimi made two thrillers, "A Simple Plan" and "The Gift," on a $17 million and $10 million budget, respectively. The question is, will we ever see Raimi go back to making a smaller movie like those?

In Jacob Hall's interview with Raimi for /Film, the filmmaker discussed working on a wide range of movies, budget-wise, throughout his career. He said: