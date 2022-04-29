Space Force Has Been Canceled By Netflix

The series was created by Carell and Greg Daniels ("The Office") and was inspired by the former President's order to create a space force as an arm of the military.

This is the latest in a week which has seen the cancellation of the Netflix series "Raising Dion" and "Pretty Smart." Whether or not this has to do with the Netflix loss of $54 billion overnight a little over a week ago or not, we don't know, but it's certainly coming at a time when Netflix is laying people off. Netflix does tend to cancel its original shows after the second season, so I'm not sure why I thought "Space Force" would be any different.

I know it had a rough start with the first season trying to find its voice, but it was company for me during the pandemic, and I enjoyed it. The second season was pretty heartwarming, and I'm sad to see it leave the streamer. It was fun, which is what I want from my series right now. It was certainly more enjoyable for me than "Don't Look Up." (Fight me on that.) It was an expensive show, with Carrel getting about $1 million an episode, so I suppose it was only a matter of time.

Either way, even if I'm the only one lamenting its loss, I will. At least I can do a rewatch.