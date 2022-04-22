Daily Podcast: Netflix's Terrible Week, And What It Might Mean For The Industry
On the April 22, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor Ben Pearson is joined by news writer Ryan Scott to talk about Netflix's terrible week, and what the future of entertainment might look like.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
-
-
Netflix Reportedly Spent $30 Million Per Episode On Stranger Things Season 4
-
HBO's House Of The Dragon Cost Far Less Per Episode Than Stranger Things 4
-
Netflix Seems Like It Will Finally Crack Down On Password Sharing
-
Netflix May Launch Ad-Supported Streaming Tiers For Lower Monthly Fees
Also mentioned:
