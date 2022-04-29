Frank Langella's House Of Usher Role Recast With Bruce Greenwood

The Netflix series "The Fall of the House of Usher," which will mark horror filmmaker Mike Flanagan's fifth major collaboration with the streamer, is based on several short stories by author and poet Edgar Allan Poe. Previously described as a "modern remix," the latest series "will tell a story of greed, horror and tragedy," fitting right in with Flanagan's prior work on projects such as "The Haunting of Hill House," "The Haunting of Bly Manor," "Midnight Mass," and the upcoming "The Midnight Club."

Bruce Greenwood will join a pretty impressive ensemble cast that includes the likes of Mark Hamill, Carla Gugino, Carl Lumbly, Mary McDonnell, Samantha Sloyan, T'nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel, Zach Gilford, Katie Parker, Sauriyan Sapkota, Michael Trucco, Malcolm Goodwin Crystal Balint, Kyliegh Curran, Aya Furukawa, Ruth Codd, Paola Núñez, Matt Biedel, Daniel Jun, Robert Longstreet, and Annabeth Gish.

Unfortunately, such a shocking instance of completely recasting a part after reports of unacceptable behavior is hardly precedent-setting. Most famously, director Ridley Scott took the drastic step of removing disgraced actor Kevin Spacey from 2017's "All the Money in the World" and reshooting every one of his scenes with Christopher Plummer. This example does not appear to require such an extensive overhaul, as filming had only partially been completed by the time the decision was made.

Even so, may this serve as a crucial lesson that nobody is truly irreplaceable and that harassment of any kind should no longer be tolerated anywhere.