Liam Hemsworth And Russell Crowe Teaming For Thriller Land Of Bad

A new action-thriller, titled "Land of Bad," is on the horizon, with Russell Crowe and Liam Hemsworth set to star (via Deadline). The script for the upcoming project is being penned by David Frigerio ("The Signal") and Will Eubank ("Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin"), and the latter will also be directing the film.

Crowe, who starred in acclaimed movies such as "Gladiator" and "A Beautiful Mind," will be assuming the role of an Air Force drone pilot named Reaper. As part of a Delta Force special ops mission that takes place in the Southern Philippines, Reaper has to act fast and race against time, as he only has 48 hours to undertake a high-risk rescue operation.

Meanwhile, Hemsworth, who is best known for playing the role of Gale Hawthorne in "The Hunger Games" tetralogy, will be playing an air controller who finds himself in the midst of a sticky scenario, with no tangible weapons for him to rely upon, except for his drone. While the plot for "Land of Band" sounds like a typical genre-offering, there might just be twists and turns compelling enough to raise the film above typical genre fare.