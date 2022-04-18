The Thor: Love And Thunder Trailer Offers Our First Look At Russell Crowe As Zeus

Wake up, babe, a new Marvel trailer just dropped! After leaving fans in the dark for several months beyond the point when the marketing cycle for highly-anticipated superhero movies usually kicks in, the studio finally saw fit to release our first official look at "Thor: Love and Thunder" only 3 months before the sequel makes its way into theaters. Still, as brief a glimpse as it is, the wait has definitely been worth it. Among the many goodies packed into the minute and a half of footage, Marvel has gone ahead and thrown fans a bone (or several) with new looks at the returning Guardians of the Galaxy and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a Mjolnir-wielding Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) as mighty Thor, and a post-"Avengers: Endgame" Thor (Chris Hemsworth) who seems to be filled with as much ennui and aimlessness as the average Millennial. Reader, I feel seen.

But among the many teases and Easter eggs to be parsed throughout the new trailer, one very quick but no less tantalizing shot would appear to give us our first official glimpse of perhaps the most unexpected casting in the entire movie. Unfortunately, Christian Bale's presence as Gorr the God Butcher is entirely absent at this point ... but what about the other big-name actor making his Marvel debut? Towards the middle of the trailer, we get a few intriguing shots of an otherworldly world that could very well be Marvel's unique take on Olympus, the city of the gods. And overlooking the entire realm, plastered in gold, surrounded by admirers, and sporting some flowing locks, would seem to be Russell Crowe as the top god of them all, Zeus.