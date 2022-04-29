Money Heist Korea Trailer: An Ominous And Exciting Teaser That Leaves Us Wanting More

Get ready for another shot at the cash: Netflix's "Money Heist" is coming back. The first trailer for a new story, "Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area" has arrived — and the 30-second sneak peek actually gives us a lot to be excited about.

In the clip, a voiceover — seemingly by a character known as The Professor, who orchestrates the heists — explains what is to come for the "biggest" stickup yet:

"A robber who steals petty cash either gets killed after being chased or ends up in jail. But a robber who steals at a massive scale can change the world and even become a hero. Of all the money heists, we'll pull off the biggest one yet. The public will watch this greatest show on earth live and they will root for us."

During the narration, we're given glimpses of a red suit and a new mask that the heisters don following the voiceover. According to a press release from Netflix, the mask is "a traditional Korean Hahoe mask," which is in line with the cultural care the original Spanish series took. In that series, the thieves wore masks depicting the face of famed Spanish artist Salvador Dali.

Despite its simplicity, the footage looks incredibly exciting. The heisters certainly have the feel of the first group of bandits, but the new masks definitely give them their own edge. Korean films and TV are becoming more lauded with American viewers since the Oscar-winning drama "Parasite" swept through the hearts of film lovers in 2019. Projects like "Squid Game" and "Midnight" have also aided in this well-deserved push for the Korean entertainment industry to expand its audience. I'm waiting in anticipation to see how they make magic out of this already gripping story.