Superhero Bits: Its National Superhero Day, Doctor Strange 2 Has Already Made Bank & More

We still have to wait for "Harley Quinn" season 3 on HBO Max, but star Kaley Cuoco has provided a little bit of an update to the folks at TV Line. The actress promises that there will be "so much good stuff!" That includes a bunch of "brilliant" celebrity guest voices. She wouldn't go any further than that, but she assures fans that the new season is "great, it's ridiculous, it gets more and more insane."

Cuoco also confirmed that Harley and Ivy are still together, adding, "They are living life, loving each other, fighting... Their relationship is the main focal point of this season, and it's hilarious and actually really, really sweet." While no release date has been set, the show is expected to return sometime this year.