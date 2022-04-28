Park Chan-Wook's Cannes Film Decision To Leave Headed To U.S. And UK Theaters This Fall
There's a new Park Chan-wook mystery thriller just around the corner, as the U.S. and UK theatrical release for his upcoming film, "Decision to Leave," has been scheduled for Fall of this year. Chan-wook's "Decision to Leave" is set to premiere and compete for the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival (May 17 – 28, 2022) and the South Korean film has been acquired by global distributor and online streaming service, MUBI.
The return of Chan-wook, especially at Cannes, is a big deal, as his filmography is a varied and wildly interesting one, adding further anticipation to the release of his upcoming offering. His "Oldboy," which was an ultra-violent, yet potent tale of revenge, won the Grand Prix at the festival in 2004, while "Thirst" and "The Handmaiden" also had their world premieres at Cannes. Apart from this, Chan-wook has also worked on English-language works such as 2013's "Stoker," and "The Little Drummer Girl."
A murder investigation gone awry
"Decision to Leave" revolves around a detective who ends up developing an interest in a woman who happens to be the prime suspect in a murder. Chan-wook is known for the handling of complex interpersonal matters, as he has a penchant for exploring human relationships from a distinctive, almost primal point of view. While "Decision to Leave" could start off as a murder mystery where various players have vested interests, things could take a turn for the macabre fairly soon, given Chan-wook's usual treatment of the narratives he helms.
The film has been produced by Moho Film, who have invested in projects like Chan-wook's own "The Handmaiden" and Bong Joon-ho's "Snowpiercer," while presented by CJ ENM (who also presented "Parasite"). Meanwhile, MUBI has acquired rights for the film for North America, Ireland, Turkey, India, and the UK.
Other prominent MUBI releases include the Oscar-nominated "The Worst Person in the World," alongside Celine Sciamma's "Petite Maman" and Leo Crax's "Annette," among others. Ryusuke Hamaguchi's Oscar-winning "Drive My Car" was also recently released on the streaming platform. Apart from this, MUBI's co-produced project from Mia Hansen-Løve, namely "One Fine Morning," will be premiering during Cannes Directors' Fortnight.
Chan-wook's "Decision to Leave" has the following synopsis:
"A man falls from a mountain peak to his death. The detective in charge of the investigation, Hae-joon (Park Hae-il), comes to meet the dead man's wife Seo-rae (Tang Wei). When she becomes a suspect, Hae-joon finds himself slowly developing an interest in her."
Apart from its Fall 2022 release in the UK and the US, "Decision to Leave" will also be streaming exclusively on MUBI.