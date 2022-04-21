Petite Maman Director Céline Sciamma On Filming In Her Hometown And Telling Smaller Stories [Interview]

You started writing the script for this in lockdown in March 2020, and rushed it to production to begin shooting in Fall 2020. And even now, two years later, "Petite Maman" feels like the quintessential pandemic movie, a way to process the trauma and despair that people have experienced through a sweet fable. Was the writing and making of this film a way of processing everything for you, as well?

Well, it was a way to process ... because I wasn't in a rush to make another film. I [had] just come back from the U.S. in March 2020, but had this film in the back of my mind for so long that I started writing it. Then when the lockdown happened, I stopped writing it. I didn't write it during the lockdown, but it's just ... it felt so connected to what we were going through and what we needed. And I didn't feel I had to rush, because this would end. I felt like we were going to need these images for long.

And I kept thinking about the fact that, when cinemas would reopen, there would be images from before, very candid ones. And they would do us good but they would also hurt, and that we needed images aware that would've been made through this.

For myself, well, I was able to work. We shot during the second lockdown in France and I was able to work. We were crossing an empty city to go to a studio where ... a little girl would take off her mask and we would film her eating cereal ... This film wasn't a personal lockdown. It was a way to stay connected. This is a two-year job. That's also why we went to Berlin. That's also why we went to festivals, even though they were virtual. We wanted to participate. And it's been a way to process this whole thing, for sure. And mostly also because, not much while doing it, but then receiving a lot of testimonies of grief, of loss. Because when you come with such a story, then you receive a lot of story.

It's also been a way to stay strongly connected, especially because working with kids — we see how they've been treated during this pandemic. Being connected to that, to their stories, and to a collective loss felt important.

You shot partially in your hometown, and I read that you recreated spaces that were similar to your own childhood home in the studio. So shooting that, and shooting in spaces that were so personal and intimate, what was that like, especially early on in the pandemic?

Well, it's true that when I realized that I was going to eat my lunch in my kindergarten school, it felt — I didn't at all do it for that. I picked that place because I know it very well, and as ... the film is kind of magic, you had to design a map of magical paths from the past to the future.

If you have to look at a place from a very fictional way, it helped me to design it in a place I know very well, that is not charismatic at all. It's a very small wood.

But that's the thing about [the] playground that you knew as kids. You believe they can turn into everything. As you know, my room became a castle, my back became a horse, and this forest can become cinema.

But it's true that when I was building that treehouse with all these adults and that Claire Mathon, the DP, was putting leaves everywhere, I felt like ... if I could take a time-traveling machine and go and see the kid that I was, I'd be like, "See? Your life is exactly the same, except now you're doing it professionally."