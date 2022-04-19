Raging Bull, Okja, And Drive My Car Are Coming To The Criterion Collection

Christmas tends to come around only once a year, but movie fanatics and physical media junkies usually find themselves in for a treat just a little more often than that.

The Criterion Collection periodically announces a batch of both new and classic films entering the prestigious halls of the home-video distribution company, having most recently revealed that the acclaimed romantic dramedy "The Worst Person in the World" would be ushered into the Criterion Closet in June of this year. The latest update, unveiled earlier today, is certain to thrill fans of a certain winner of the Best International Feature category at this year's Oscars, along with several other instant classics of both recent and older vintage. "Drive My Car" headlines a new group of inductees that also includes South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho's brilliant takedown of the livestock industry, "Okja," the 1980 Martin Scorsese masterpiece "Raging Bull," Sofia Coppola's quietly affecting "The Virgin Suicides" (which I'd be remiss if I didn't mention landed on my own personal list of favorite movies), David Lean's "Summertime," and many more.

The information comes straight from the Criterion Collection, which announced the exciting news through its official Twitter account. In their own words, they described the news thusly:

This year's Oscar winner for Best International Feature Film, Ryusuke Hamaguchi's Drive My Car, will make its home-video debut in July alongside David Lean's radiant Technicolor gem about romantic longing, Summertime, and a stacked 4K UHD slate: Carl Franklin's stylish noir set in segregated 1940s Los Angeles, Devil in a Blue Dress; Bong Joon Ho's modern fairy tale about a girl, a superpig, and a corporate conspiracy, Okja; Sofia Coppola's ethereal debut feature illuminating the interior lives of five sisters, The Virgin Suicides; and Martin Scorsese's stunningly visceral portrait of self-destructive machismo, Raging Bul