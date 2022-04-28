The Morning Watch: Jurassic Park Cast Retrospective, Behind Barry Season 3 & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, prepare your emotions because Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill have reunited to talk about the legacy of "Jurassic Park." Plus, HBO is giving us a behind-the-scenes look at what went into making the third season of "Barry." And finally, if you've ever wanted to learn how to make Ichiraku Ramen from "Naruto," we've found a video with step-by-step instructions on how to make it for yourself at home.