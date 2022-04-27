Jordan Peele And Jamie Lee Curtis Used CinemaCon 2022 To Argue We Need Horror

CinemaCon is well underway in Las Vegas, and today marked the presentation from Universal Pictures. The studio is known for their tentpole summer blockbusters, but also has distribution deals with Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions and the horror juggernaut, Blumhouse. Jordan Peele was in attendance at CinemaCon to provide an exclusive first look at his highly-anticipated follow up to "Get Out" and "Us," the not-of-planet-earth sci-fi horror thriller, "Nope."

Peele took the stage and stated that people need theaters, especially when it comes to horror films. "Roller coasters aren't fun alone," he said. "Laughing isn't fun alone. Being scared isn't fun alone." Peele is absolutely correct. While there's plenty of fun to be had with horror regardless of the viewing circumstances, there's absolutely nothing quite like watching a horror movie in a theater surrounded by screaming strangers and friends.

Peele wasn't alone in sharing sentiments regarding the importance of horror. Jamie Lee Curtis, living legend and star of the "Halloween" franchise since 1978, took to the stage next to help introduce footage from the upcoming end of David Gordon Green and Danny McBride's sequel trilogy, "Halloween Ends." JLC's relationship with horror is unique, as she personified what many believe to be the ultimate Final Girl. She's been returning to the role for over four decades, and thereby has an intimate idea of how vital it can be to an audience. Playing Laurie Strode has helped Jamie Lee Curtis see what so many horror fans have been trying to explain for a century — horror is paramount for living well.