DC League Of Super-Pets Footage Reaction: Cats And Dogs In A Superhero Movie Together — Mass Hysteria! [CinemaCon 2022]
Superheroes are cool, but after awhile, seeing a bunch of people in spandex fighting crime sort of feels a little samesy. Luckily for us, the folks at Warner Bros. and DC Comics have the cure for possible superhero fatigue: a film centered on all of the faithful furry, scaly, feathery, and adorable animal companions of all of our favorite superheroes.
"DC League Of Super-Pets" is the latest DC Comics animated film to reach the big screen, and holy raviolis does it look fun and adorable! Co-written and directed by Jared Stern and co-directed by Sam Levine, the feature is based on the team of super-pets created by Jerry Siegel and artist Curt Swan. John Whittington penned the screenplay, who previously collaborated with Stern on the Netflix animated series "Green Eggs and Ham."
Given the mature and adult themes explored in DC films as of late, "DC League Of Super-Pets" will surely be fun for the whole family, and help the brand compete with the family friendly offerings of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We've already seen the trailer for "DC League of Super-Pets," but another sneak peek of footage of the film was made available during the Warner Bros. presentation at CinemaCon 2022, and /Film was on the ground to find out what we can expect from the highly-anticipated release.
It's raining cats and dogs (and pigs and squirrels and turtles)
Dwayne Johnson, who stars as the voice of Superman's beloved pet labrador retriever Krypto the Superdog, opened the presentation by saying the film has a "tremendous cast," and "optically, it's a beautiful film." The central conceit is looking at the lives of the pets of the Justice League, and based on the footage shown, the film seems to share a similar vibe as "The Secret Life of Pets" combined with the sensibilities of DC Comics' incredible reputation for animated creativity. Johnson said that the film also leans on "the chemistry between [himself] and Kevin Hart," and that the "unique dynamic is shown throughout the film." In case you haven't heard, Hart will be playing Ace the Bat dog, the lovable mutt of, you guessed it, Aquaman! Just kidding, it's Batman's dog. Obviously.
Footage was shown of Krypto grabbing Lois Lane by the ankle and hurling her into the sea, clearly jealous because his owner Clark Kent was going out with her on a date and Krypto didn't want to be alone. Ace the Bat dog admits that he licks himself all the time, which would sound weird from a character that isn't a dog, but works really well here. We also see footage of a tiny cat creature flashing kryptonite in Superman's face, because of course if we're going to have a movie with a dog hero, the obvious villain is going to be a cat, likely Isis (Natasha Lyonne), Catwoman's pet cat and a real villainess. At one point, we see a shot of a pig named PB (Vanessa Bayer) who can grow to giant-size, and Diego Luna's Chip, a squirrel who acquires electric powers and later becomes Green Lantern's pet.
"DC League Of Super-Pets" is due out in theaters on July 29, 2022.