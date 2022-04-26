DC League Of Super-Pets Footage Reaction: Cats And Dogs In A Superhero Movie Together — Mass Hysteria! [CinemaCon 2022]

Superheroes are cool, but after awhile, seeing a bunch of people in spandex fighting crime sort of feels a little samesy. Luckily for us, the folks at Warner Bros. and DC Comics have the cure for possible superhero fatigue: a film centered on all of the faithful furry, scaly, feathery, and adorable animal companions of all of our favorite superheroes.

"DC League Of Super-Pets" is the latest DC Comics animated film to reach the big screen, and holy raviolis does it look fun and adorable! Co-written and directed by Jared Stern and co-directed by Sam Levine, the feature is based on the team of super-pets created by Jerry Siegel and artist Curt Swan. John Whittington penned the screenplay, who previously collaborated with Stern on the Netflix animated series "Green Eggs and Ham."

Given the mature and adult themes explored in DC films as of late, "DC League Of Super-Pets" will surely be fun for the whole family, and help the brand compete with the family friendly offerings of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We've already seen the trailer for "DC League of Super-Pets," but another sneak peek of footage of the film was made available during the Warner Bros. presentation at CinemaCon 2022, and /Film was on the ground to find out what we can expect from the highly-anticipated release.