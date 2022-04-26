Love, Victor, Initially Pushed To Hulu Over Mature Themes, Is Coming To Disney+ After All

IndieWire reported that sources close to the project emphasized that the show wasn't moved to Hulu due to its LGBTQ+ representation, but because it included themes of "general sexual exploration." Another series with a queer lead, "High Fidelity," was moved from Disney+ to Hulu in 2019.

Now, "Love, Victor" will finally make its way to Disney+, where the platform's impressive subscription numbers ensure it'll certainly have more eyes on it than it did at Hulu. The move comes in the wake of a fraught and seemingly endless conversation surrounding The Walt Disney Company's position on LGBTQ+ rights, which began when the company was revealed to be donating to sponsors of Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill in February. Disney has since reversed course and become embroiled in a tiff with the Floridian government, but on a personal level, plenty of queer movie-lovers (myself included) still feel stung by the company's initial actions.

So, is the "Love, Victor" move a genuine step in the right direction for Disney? Well, it could be, but with a Pride month release, it's also auspiciously timed for maximum rainbow capitalism points. Here's Hulu president Joe Earley's statement on the series' addition to the streamer:

"We are proud of 'Love, Victor' and are excited to bring it to the widest possible audience on June 15 by making the full series available on both Disney+ and Hulu to celebrate the final season and LGBTQIA+ Pride Month. In addition to highlighting this groundbreaking series, this will give subscribers a chance to sample more content that is available across our streaming services as we have done with titles like the Academy Award-winning 'Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised),' 'Man in the Arena: Tom Brady' and 'black-ish.'"

It sounds like the previously family-friendly streamer, which recently introduced a TV-14 content option, is finally moving towards more traditional streamer territory with viewing options for all ages.

"Love, Victor" season 3 will debut on Hulu and Disney+ on June 15, 2022.