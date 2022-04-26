Adrien Brody Has Boarded Rian Johnson's Peacock Series Poker Face

It seems "Poker Face" is on its way to rivaling Rian Johnson's "Knives Out" for star-studded ensembles. Deadline reports the Peacock series has now cast Adrien Brody, adding the Oscar-winner (whose recent credits include the HBO show "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty" and Wes Anderson's film "The French Dispatch") to a roster that already includes Natasha Lyonne ("Russian Doll"), Stephanie Hsu ("Everything Everywhere All at Once"), Benjamin Bratt ("Miss Congeniality"), David Castañeda ("The Umbrella Academy"), and Johnson's good-luck charm, Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Johnson is writing and directing the 10-episode show, which he's describing in press releases as "fun, character-driven, case-of-the-week mystery goodness." Of course, if you've been following our "Poker Face" coverage at /Film, then you're likely already aware of our theory the series is either a stealth reboot of or spiritual successor to the '70s crime-mystery show "Columbo" (of which Johnson is a known fan).

Nora and Lilla Zuckerman ("Suits," "Agents of SHIELD," "Prodigal Son") are serving as co-showrunners on "Poker Face" and are executive producing along with Johnson, Lyonne, Maya Rudolph, Danielle Renfrew Behren, Ram Bergman, and Nena Rodriguez. The show is gearing up to begin production any day now, as Johnson has been teasing recently on his Twitter account.