Moon Knight Cinematographer Gregory Middleton Discusses Mirrors, Darkness, And The Desert [Interview]

Speaking of that, there's so many amazing Easter eggs and clues as to what's going on. Are there any that just really stand out to you or that you are really proud of?

Oh, well, I'm not allowed to talk past episode 4, so there might be a few early that refer to things later, but I can't talk about that. But I think it's more about what I was saying before about ... Also, it's a whole team. Mohamed had a great expression, my director from episodes one, three, and five, and six, which was, it must always be a question in terms of what's real and what's not real, which is a great way to remember that we like, "Oh, yeah, we got to always remember to have this in the back of our minds." So I wish I had one scene that I could think of something like ... I'm sorry, I'm blanking on a single one.

You're fine.

This is like picking your favorite child. It's one of those problems. But it was something that we all embraced and it would be like myself, Andrew, both of the other directors, and our camera operator, and the on-set dresser. It's like, "Oh, yeah, maybe we should put this here." I think originally in the script, the river of sand around his bed in one to mark his footprints, I think it was confetti in the original script. Then I think I suggested like, "Well, there's sand in the fish tank. It should be something he already has. Obviously, we're going to end up in the desert later ..." It was like, "Oh." That kind of thing and then everyone starts piling on to those concepts. Then suddenly, it's like a runaway train and suddenly, you have all these other things that if you watch a second time, you'll be hopefully excited about.