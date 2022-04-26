A New Doctor Strange 2 TV Spot Finally Confirms The Illuminati
Marvel Studios should really be called the House of Secrets, if you think about it. Each movie reveals so incredibly little about the plot that you can have three people watch the same trailer and they'll give you six different interpretations of what the movie will be about. "Spider-Man: No Way Home" was originally going to be sold as an entirely different movie before Alfred Molina went ahead and just confirmed his return as Doc Ock, all nonchalant.
Which brings us to "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," a movie that has slowly but surely revealed a handful of things about its plot. Sure, we expect plenty of cameos, twists and turns, a short runtime, and a fair share of different universes, but there's plenty we don't have any idea about.
But while the trailers have played coy about who exactly will appear in the film, a new TV spot confirms at least one key details everyone has been anticipating.
That's right. we finally have confirmation that "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" will introduce the Illuminati into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
'Everything you've ever known led you to this moment'
Who are the Illuminati, you ask? Well, as the name may imply, they are a secret organization that pulls the strings of the world. Introduced in 2005 by Brian Michael Bendis in the lead up to the "Civil War" crossover, the Illuminati is a group of powerful people from different corners of the Marvel universe: Charles Xavier, the strongest mutant; King Black Bolt who represented the Inhumans; Namor of Atlantis; one of the smartest men in the universe, the scientist Reed Richards; and Avengers representative Tony Stark. Joining them in the comics is Stephen Strange to represent the magic side of things.
Now, it is unlikely all these folks will make an appearance in "Doctor Strange" given that we've never seen Namor in the MCU and the Inhumans are not really canon to this universe. But given this is all about the multiverse, the fact that we've already heard Patrick Stewart as Xavier in a trailer (and the actor himself confirmed it), plus how this TV spot shows characters from the zombies universe seen in "Marvel's What If?" we could see different variants of characters we already know instead. Bring on Ioan Gruffudd's Reed Richards!
"Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness" hits theaters on May 6, 2022.