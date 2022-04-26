A New Doctor Strange 2 TV Spot Finally Confirms The Illuminati

Marvel Studios should really be called the House of Secrets, if you think about it. Each movie reveals so incredibly little about the plot that you can have three people watch the same trailer and they'll give you six different interpretations of what the movie will be about. "Spider-Man: No Way Home" was originally going to be sold as an entirely different movie before Alfred Molina went ahead and just confirmed his return as Doc Ock, all nonchalant.

Which brings us to "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," a movie that has slowly but surely revealed a handful of things about its plot. Sure, we expect plenty of cameos, twists and turns, a short runtime, and a fair share of different universes, but there's plenty we don't have any idea about.

But while the trailers have played coy about who exactly will appear in the film, a new TV spot confirms at least one key details everyone has been anticipating.

That's right. we finally have confirmation that "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" will introduce the Illuminati into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.