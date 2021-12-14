Spider-Man: No Way Home Was Originally Going To Be Sold As Spidey Vs. Doctor Strange

The cats, or in this case, octopus and goblin and such, are long since out of the bag regarding the villains of "Spider-Man: No Way Home." If nothing else, we've known definitively since the first official trailer that Alfred Molina was returning via the mighty Marvel multiverse to reprise his role as Doctor Octopus from "Spider-Man 2."

The most recent trailer and subsequent character posters have put the villains of "No Way Home" right out front, showing us Molina as Doc Ock, Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin in his old Power Ranger armor (from Sam Raimi's first "Spider-Man"), and Jamie Foxx's Electro (from "The Amazing Spider-Man 2"") in a new, non-blue costume.

Spidey himself, Tom Holland, has occasionally been known to let spoilers slip during his movie promotions. While he and his co-star, Zendaya, were speaking to Yahoo Movies UK, Holland acknowledged, "We're pretty tired of constantly lying and deceiving people. I feel like conscience is weighing on me now. It's tough."

Holland also revealed that the original marketing plan for "No Way Home" would have de-emphasized the villains in favor of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). He said, "The initial plan was to make the film seem like a civil war between myself and Doctor Strange and they were gonna keep everything a secret. That is impossible."