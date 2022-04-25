Rachel Brosnahan Promises More Scenes With Midge And Lenny Bruce In The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5

Season 4 of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" may have simultaneously built up and broke some hearts, but I have a feeling that season 5 is going to be the real doozy. After hitting us with that one-two punch of Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) and Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby) finally getting together and then ending the season with Lenny emotionally chastising Midge for wasting her comedy opportunities, I highly doubt that we'll see a truly happy ending between the two (especially considering Lenny's heroin addiction and real life death in 1966). But all good TV shows do that: they reel you in and then they cut you loose, leaving a gaping hole in your weekly viewing schedule.

And speaking of leaving a hole in your weekly viewing schedule, the final season of "Ms. Maisel" doesn't officially have a release date yet, but Brosnahan confirmed with Collider that she was in the middle of filming the end, among other things. While mum's the word on what will actually take place in the last season, Brosnahan did confirm that Midge and Lenny's story was far from over, saying, "Luke [Kirby] and I just love working together so much. We've had scene after scene together that's just dreamy. So, more to come."