Daily Podcast: Weekend Box Office, Star Wars, Lord Of The Rings And Disney's Hand-Drawn Animation Return?
On the April 25, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by news writer Ryan Scott to talk about the latest film and tv news, including weekend box office, Star Wars, Lord of the Rings and Disney hand-drawn animation.
In The News:
- Ryan: The Northman And Massive Talent Made For A Discouraging Weekend At The Box Office
Why did these movies not meet expectations?
Is there a silver lining to any of this?
Everything Everywhere All At Once And Lost City Were Bright Spots At The Weekend Box Office
- Peter (OG DEBOPRIYAA DUTTA): Ewan McGregor Was 'Truly Frightened' While Acting Opposite Darth Vader For The First Time
Does this tell us anything?
- Ryan (OG Joshua Meyer): The Lord Of The Rings TV Show Cost Amazon $465 Million (Or One Jeffrey Bezos Mega-Yacht)
Could Amazon have spent this money elsewhere?
What happens if the show doesn't perform well?
Peter (OG Ben Silverado): Disney+ Docuseries Sketchbook Will Herald The Studio's Return To 2D Hand-Drawn Animation
