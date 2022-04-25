Everything Everywhere All At Once And Lost City Were Bright Spots At The Weekend Box Office

Another low-key highlight from the weekend was that of "The Lost City" which, in its fifth weekend, managed to pull in another $4.3 million, putting its domestic total at $85.4 million. But what's most encouraging is that the movie finally started rolling out in more overseas markets and it now has earned $42.7 million internationally. That puts its rolling total at $128.1 million and, given that its budget is said to be in the $68 million neighborhood, that's pretty damn good. Especially since it's probably still got some room to run overseas — not to mention the value it will bring to Paramount+ here in the near future.

The big thing here is that rom-coms were seemingly dead as a theatrically viable entity. Netflix had kind of cornered the market on that stuff and it was starting to feel like the industry was just going to let these types of films go to streaming indefinitely. But then Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, with a little help from Brad Pitt (not to mention Daniel Radcliffe), decided to give it their best and put some meat in seats. This could very well pave the way for other studios to do the same. Or, better yet, it could encourage Paramount to rethink its strategy and keep its recent box office hot streak going. They can fill a big hole that needs filling in the industry right now while also serving Paramount+. The two don't need to be mutually exclusive.

In any case, in an otherwise disconcerting weekend overall at the box office, a couple of underdogs are keeping their heads above water and then some. That is a good thing worth celebrating. More of that, please.