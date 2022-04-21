The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Is Bringing Back Reid Scott As Talk Show Host Gordon Ford

When a season of TV ends with a man on a billboard, it's safe to assume that said man will be pretty damn important going forward. But in defense of all the many "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" fans who failed to read the tea leaves, we were way too busy sobbing over Lenny Bruce to hyper-fixate on the importance of Reid Scott ("The Afterparty," "Venom") as Gordon Ford. Alas, the time has come to tear our eyes away from our favorite pair of troubled comedians and instead look to the fictitious talk show host who will play a major role in the fifth and final season of the show: according to Deadline, Scott has just been promoted to a series regular.

Scott previously appeared in four episodes of the "Maisel" and if he looks unfamiliar, it's probably because he usually looks much smaller and surrounded by TV static. 1960s television sets aren't nearly as high def as we're used to and Ford was most often seen in the Maisel home, on the TV screen, chatting with the accomplished comedians whose careers Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) continues to aspire to. Namely, we saw him chatting with Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby) about his upcoming Carnegie Hall performance. He also has a significant chat with Sophie Lennon (Jane Lynch) that helped get her career back on track. By the end of the fourth season, Midge wanted to fill the coveted late-night spot herself but getting Ford's attention proved more difficult than she assumed. But given he's set to return in such a major way, could Midge be on her way to late-night fame?