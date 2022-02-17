Encore! The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Renewed For Fifth And Final Season
All good things must come to an end and one of the most acclaimed shows on TV right now has (almost) reached its conclusion. Amazon has renewed "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" for season 5, which is great news for fans. The potentially bad news is that this will indeed be the final go-around for Rachel Brosnahan's Maisel. This does, however, give the show the chance to end on its own terms rather than have its fate left hanging in the balance.
The news was confirmed by the brass at Amazon Prime Video just a day before the show's fourth season makes its debut. That above photo doesn't tell us much — as it shouldn't. Viewers still have the entire fourth season to get through, so there's no need to reveal much of anything about Maisel's journey in the final season just yet. Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, had this to say:
"Amy, Dan, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have blazed an unparalleled path, elevating the stories we tell about women, challenging the norms in our industry, and forever altering the entertainment landscape with their one-of-a-kind storytelling. The dozens of awards cement Maisel's legacy in many ways, but what's even more enduring and poignant are the characters Amy created and the joyous, brilliant, singular world she and Dan brought to life. This series has meant so much to Prime Video and the effects of its success will be felt long after its final season. I can't wait for fans and our worldwide Prime Video audience to savor each moment as we embark on the culmination of this groundbreaking and unforgettable series."
Goodbyes are hard
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" debuted in 2017 and became Prime Video's first original show to get a multi-season green light. The series was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, who also serves as a writer and director. Brosnahan leads the way and she's earned one of the show's 20 Emmy wins along the way. The cast also includes Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, and Luke Kirby.
Whether it be Amazon's decision to end the show with its fifth season or Sherman-Palladino's, the result is the same. It may be tough for fans to say goodbye but far too often, especially in the uncertain age of the streaming wars, shows can be canceled at the drop of a dime. It is a real gift that the cast and crew will get to conclude things on their terms. That is becoming increasingly rare.
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" season 4 arrives on Amazon Prime Video on February 18, 2022. Two new episodes will drop every Friday for four weeks.
It's 1960 and change is in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft—and the places it takes her—creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her.