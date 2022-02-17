Encore! The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Renewed For Fifth And Final Season

All good things must come to an end and one of the most acclaimed shows on TV right now has (almost) reached its conclusion. Amazon has renewed "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" for season 5, which is great news for fans. The potentially bad news is that this will indeed be the final go-around for Rachel Brosnahan's Maisel. This does, however, give the show the chance to end on its own terms rather than have its fate left hanging in the balance.

The news was confirmed by the brass at Amazon Prime Video just a day before the show's fourth season makes its debut. That above photo doesn't tell us much — as it shouldn't. Viewers still have the entire fourth season to get through, so there's no need to reveal much of anything about Maisel's journey in the final season just yet. Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, had this to say: