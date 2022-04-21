Persuasion First Look: Dakota Johnson Falls In Love In Netflix's Jane Austen Adaptation

Ah, Dakota Johnson. If she's not out there messing up Olivia Colman's vacation (or is it the other way around?), then she's taking over Tilda Swinton's witchy dance academy or using a shotgun to ward off Chris Hemsworth's cult leader in a seedy hotel on the California-Nevada border. Yes, this is my not-so-subtle way of telling you to finally watch "Bad Times at the El Royale," if you already haven't.

For her next trick, Johnson is starring in Netflix's "Persuasion," which is the only screen take on Jane Austen's 1817 novel moving forward at this time. (Another one, announced in 2020, had "Succession" alum Sarah Snook starring but has since been canceled.) Austen's book, which was the last the author finished and was published six months after her death, has been adapted for TV several times before, with director Roger Michell's 1995 made-for-TV film version getting a theatrical release in the U.S. Carrie Cracknell, a theater director whose credits include the 2019 Jake Gyllenhaal-led play "Sea Wall/A Life," is making her feature-length helming debut with the movie, drawing from a script by Ron Bass and Alice Victoria Winslow.

Steering the conversation away from its business woes, Netflix has unveiled some first-look images for "Persuasion," including the one seen above featuring Johnson as Anne Elliot. The streamer also dropped photos of Henry Golding ("Crazy Rich Asians") and Cosmo Jarvis ("Lady Macbeth") as, in turn, Mr. Elliot and Captain Frederick Wentworth, both of whom (like Johnson) look appropriately dashing in the period costumes designed by Marianne Agertoft ("Utopia," "Poldark").