Indiana Jones 5: Mads Mikkelsen Says Harrison Ford Is 'An Insanely Powerful Person'

"Indiana Jones 5" wrapped filming back in late February of 2022, but it's still going to be a while before we get to see it. The film moved from a release date of July 29, 2022 to June 30, 2023, and that came after various other delays. Among the more painful delays, star Harrison Ford injured his shoulder on set, though some filming was done without him while he recovered. Ford is a difficult man to keep down, and his co-star Mads Mikkelsen was very impressed with him.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore," Mikkelsen praised Ford for his physicality. (That's a big deal coming from Mikkelsen, whose other professions included being a gymnast and a professional ballet dancer.) In "Fantastic Beasts," he plays villain Gellert Grindelwald, replacing Johnny Depp. For "Indiana Jones 5," we don't yet know specific details about his character, though we're assuming (based on Mikkelsen's track record of playing baddies) that he's some manner of villain.

Mikkelsen said of Ford:

"It was the first time I met him, and he's an insanely powerful person. Not just as an actor, but physically. I remember the first day we were shooting, it was a night shoot, then we stopped at 5 a.m. — and then he got on his mountain bike and went biking for 50 kilometers [31 miles]. Harrison is a monster of a man, a very nice monster."

I would like to point out here that "very nice monster" Ford is 79 years old, shooting a movie and biking 31 miles at 5 a.m. I'm feeling exceedingly lazy right now.