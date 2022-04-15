Heartstopper Trailer: More Like Heartstarter! It's Really Cute
Netflix has really built out its own little (read: large) corner of the teen rom-com market, and its latest offering is no different. Based on a popular webcomic turned graphic novel and now turned Netflix series, "Heartstopper" is filled with the angst, longing, and euphoria (but not that kind of "Euphoria," this seems like a happy show) that make up the best depictions of falling in teenage love. Also, it doesn't hurt that the British accents immediately take me back to my own days of being a teenager watching "Skins," although this show looks a touch more wholesome and a lot happier.
The story follows Charlie Spring (played by Joe Locke), who spends his days hanging out with his group of "outcast" friends at their private school. After being assigned a seat in class next to the school rugby all-star Nicholas Nelson (played by Kit Connor), Charlie finds himself falling head over heels in love. Despite his huge crush, he assumes Nicholas is straight, and yet the two of them get closer and closer.
Netflix does it again
See? Isn't it charming? Didn't you love the montage of Charlie and Nicholas saying "hi," to each other? Doesn't it take you back to your own high school days? Or, if you're in high school now, doesn't it take you back to yesterday? Those were the days. Netflix clearly knows what they're doing when it comes to teen romance (think "Sex Education" and "Never Have I Ever") and "Heartstopper" looks like it'll continue their run of solid coming-of-age shows (just don't think about "The Kissing Booth").
Besides Locke and Connor, the series stars Yasmin Finney, William Gao, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Cormac Hyde-Corrin, Sebastian Croft, Tobie Donovan, and Rhea Norwood. It's executive produced by Patrick Walters, directed by Euros Lyn, and created and written by Alice Oseman, who created the original webcomic and graphic novel. And speaking of show's previous mediums, the light animation laced throughout the trailer (and maybe even the show?) is a cute touch. Thankfully, the eight-episode series will premiere on April 22, 2022, so you won't have to wait too long to find out.
If this all sounds up your alley, make sure to mark your calendars and get ready to binge-watch the night away. Oh, and here's the Netflix synopsis, just in case you wanted fewer details for some fun reason:
Teens Charlie and Nick discover their unlikely friendship might be something more as they navigate school and young love in this coming-of-age series.