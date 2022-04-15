Heartstopper Trailer: More Like Heartstarter! It's Really Cute

See? Isn't it charming? Didn't you love the montage of Charlie and Nicholas saying "hi," to each other? Doesn't it take you back to your own high school days? Or, if you're in high school now, doesn't it take you back to yesterday? Those were the days. Netflix clearly knows what they're doing when it comes to teen romance (think "Sex Education" and "Never Have I Ever") and "Heartstopper" looks like it'll continue their run of solid coming-of-age shows (just don't think about "The Kissing Booth").

Besides Locke and Connor, the series stars Yasmin Finney, William Gao, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Cormac Hyde-Corrin, Sebastian Croft, Tobie Donovan, and Rhea Norwood. It's executive produced by Patrick Walters, directed by Euros Lyn, and created and written by Alice Oseman, who created the original webcomic and graphic novel. And speaking of show's previous mediums, the light animation laced throughout the trailer (and maybe even the show?) is a cute touch. Thankfully, the eight-episode series will premiere on April 22, 2022, so you won't have to wait too long to find out.

If this all sounds up your alley, make sure to mark your calendars and get ready to binge-watch the night away. Oh, and here's the Netflix synopsis, just in case you wanted fewer details for some fun reason: