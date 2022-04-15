Christopher Lloyd Will Return As His Roseanne Character, Lou, In The Conners

Living acting legend and borderline national treasure Christopher Lloyd has really been racking up the even more impressive additions to his resume as of late. Last month we learned that everyone's favorite time-traveler would be joining the season 3 cast of "The Mandalorian," and today we've learned that Lloyd will be reprising one of his fan-favorite TV characters, with "Lou" set to return for the upcoming episode of "The Conners." Lloyd first debuted the character four years ago during the revival of "Roseanne," which was canceled and transformed into "The Conners" spin-off series following titular star Roseanne Barr's racist ramblings on Twitter.

Lloyd's character is the boyfriend of Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) and Roseanne's mother Beverly (Estelle Parsons), and is set to appear in the May 4, 2022 episode, "The Best Laid Plans, A Contrabassoon and A Sinking Feeling." The episode is said to center around Darlene (Sara Gilbert), who is trying her best to navigate the stressors of construction, and is forced to make a life-changing decision after enduring a serious accident that inspires her to question everything.

Lou's appearance is tied to a storyline with Mark (Ames McNamara), wherein he just so happens to become Mark's contrabassoon teacher, and must face off with Dan (John Goodman) when his combative antics require adult intervention.