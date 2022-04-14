LeVar Burton Joins Blindspotting Season 2 In Recurring Role

LeVar Burton is lining up some new projects this year that might come as consolation to viewers who were left disappointed when his guest stint hosting "Jeopardy" in 2021 didn't develop into a full-time gig. First, we heard that Burton was developing his own game show. Then, his voice and name appeared in a recent teaser for "Picard" season 3, confirming that he will reprise his role as Geordi La Forge alongside other returning cast members from "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Now comes the news that the "Roots" and "Reading Rainbow" alum is joining the cast of the Starz series "Blindspotting."

According to The Wrap, Burton is among several names who will appear in the show's upcoming second season. Burton, Katlynn Simone Smith, Tamera Tomakili, and Tim Chantarangsu will feature as recurring characters, while hip-hop artists E-40, P-Lo, and Too $hort will guest star as themselves.

"Blindspotting" is a spin-off of the 2018 film of the same name, directed by Carlos López Estrada and written by and starring Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs. The show centers on Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones), the girlfriend of Casal's character, Miles, and the mother of his son, who is left to fend for herself after Miles is sent to prison.

"Blindspotting" premiered last June, with Casal and Diggs acting as showrunners. No details were provided about the nature of Burton's role, but the new season will expand on existing roles for Margo Hall, April Absynth, Lance Holloway, Andrew Chappelle, and Utkarsh Ambudkar.