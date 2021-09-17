LeVar Burton Didn't Get The Jeopardy! Gig, So He's Developing His Own Game Show
"Jeopardy!" was/is in need of a new host following the passing of Alex Trebek. LeVar Burton, of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and "Reading Rainbow" fame, made it very clear that he wanted the job. His fans rallied behind him. He arguably had the most vocal supporters of any of the many guest hosts who were brought in to try out for the gig. In the end, Burton didn't get the job, but he is making lemonade out of those lemons as he is apparently developing a game show of his own.
LeVar Burton's Mysterious New Gameshow
Burton recently popped by "The Daily Show" for a chat, and naturally, the "Jeopardy!" thing came up. During the discussion, host Trevor Noah suggested that he find a gameshow format that works in his love of reading. That's when Burton revealed that he and his production company are already wandering down that path.
"I never thought about hosting any other game show outside of Jeopardy! But now, they went in a different direction with their show, which is their right, and now I'm thinking, well, it does kind of make sense, let me see what I can do. So we're trying to figure out what the right game show for LeVar Burton would be."
While it may not be "Jeopardy!," it would seem Burton's days as a host aren't over just yet. This already feels like something Netflix would shell out money for, doesn't it? If these real shows we didn't make up can exist on Netflix, so can a LeVar Burton gameshow.
The Jeopardy! Host Debacle
Alex Trebek admirably hosted "Jeopardy!" for decades, even though his battle with cancer. As such, it seemed appropriate to honor his legacy by choosing a fitting host as his successor.
That's not exactly how it went down.
After bringing in everyone from Burton to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, it was executive producer Mike Richards who got the job. Or perhaps gave himself the job. It's tough to say.
But then the controversy came rolling in. Turns out Richards had a checkered past. So, just as he was about to start taping new episodes, he was fired as the show's new host, and shortly after, departed the show entirely. That left Mayim Bialik, who had been tapped to host "Jeopardy!" specials, to help fill in. It was recently revealed that Ken Jennings, the winningest contestant in the show's history, and, at one point, heir apparent to Trebek, will split hosting duties with Bialik through the end of the year. It's a big ol' mess.
Things Are Working Out Just Fine for Mr. Burton
Speaking further during the interview, Burton explained that not getting the job opened a lot of doors for him. While he's not being too specific about the opportunities coming his way, he seems to have made his peace with things and is ready to move on.
"The crazy thing is that when you set your sights on something, you know, they say be careful of what you wish for, because what I found out is that it wasn't the thing that I wanted after all. What I wanted was to compete. I mean, I wanted the job, right. But then, when I didn't get it, it was, like, well, OK, what's next? And, so, the opportunities that have come my way as a result of not getting that gig, I couldn't have dreamt it up. If you had given me a pen and paper and said, 'Well, so what do you want this to really look like?' If it doesn't include Jeopardy! I wouldn't have been this generous to myself."