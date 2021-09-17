LeVar Burton Didn't Get The Jeopardy! Gig, So He's Developing His Own Game Show

Alex Trebek admirably hosted "Jeopardy!" for decades, even though his battle with cancer. As such, it seemed appropriate to honor his legacy by choosing a fitting host as his successor.

That's not exactly how it went down.

After bringing in everyone from Burton to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, it was executive producer Mike Richards who got the job. Or perhaps gave himself the job. It's tough to say.

But then the controversy came rolling in. Turns out Richards had a checkered past. So, just as he was about to start taping new episodes, he was fired as the show's new host, and shortly after, departed the show entirely. That left Mayim Bialik, who had been tapped to host "Jeopardy!" specials, to help fill in. It was recently revealed that Ken Jennings, the winningest contestant in the show's history, and, at one point, heir apparent to Trebek, will split hosting duties with Bialik through the end of the year. It's a big ol' mess.