Superhero Bits: The Campaign To Save Legends Of Tomorrow, Weasel's Future In The DCEU & More
An important new character may debut in "Doctor Strange 2."
James Gunn teases more Weasel in the DCEU.
Sandra Bullock chimes in on the idea of Daniel Radcliffe as our next Wolverine.
Batman actor Kevin Conroy gets in on DC's Pride.
Black Adam prequel comic centered on Hawkman arrives in July
DC is gearing up for the "Black Adam" movie later this year with an official prequel tie-in comic hitting stands this summer, according to The Beat. Titled "Black Adam–The Justice Society Files: Hawkman," the book will, as the title implies, center on Hawkman, played by Aldis Hodge in the upcoming film. It features not one but two stories, with the first from writer Cavan Scott, penciller Scot Eaton, and inker Norm Rapmund, and the second by writer Bryan Q. Miller and artist Marco Santucci, with Kaare Andrews serving as cover artist. The book's logline reads as follows:
Long ago, Hawkman was the leader of the Justice Society, but what is he now? Still a hero, or another relic in a museum? Everything changes when he finds himself haunted by not only the past, but also the vengeful spirit of a wayward thief. Will this Gentleman Ghost be the death of Hawkman or will he deliver a warning from beyond the grave? The road to Black Adam begins here.
Also in this issue: As a pivotal moment in the life of Teth-Adam and his son Hurut begins to unfold in ancient Kahndaq, modern-day Kahndaq meets a new hero—antiquities professor by day, "cultural recovery specialist" by night, Adrianna Tomaz. And unfortunately for Adrianna, she's about to "liberate" a sacred totem from the wrong interested party—Intergang!
"Black Adam–The Justice Society Files: Hawkman" arrives July 5, 2022.
Captain America: The Winter Soldier statue from Queen Studios
The folks at Queen Studios have unveiled a new statue capturing Stever Rogers' likeness from 2014's "Captain America: The Winter Soldier." The 1/4 scale statue brings to life perhaps the most beloved version of this character, as the movie in question remains one of the most widely-praised MCU films to date. Pre-orders for the statue go live tomorrow. Those interested can find full details at the company's website by clicking here.
Further confirmation that Ms. Marvel's powers will be changed in the show
While the trailer for "Ms. Marvel" had already confirmed this, it has been further confirmed that the hero's powers are going to be dramatically changed in the upcoming Disney+ series. As noted in a recent report from Empire (via Comic Book Resources), Iman Vellani's Kamala Kahn "obtains her own cosmic superstrength and ability to manifest purple crystals via a pair of bangles." This differs greatly from her getting her powers through the Terrigen mist that creates Inhumans, which is how it happens in the comics. Still, it's all about execution, and if the show is good, this can surely be forgiven by fans.
Arthur Harrow Marvel 101 video
Marvel has released a new video connected to "Moon Knight" that gives us the lowdown on the show's villain, Arthur Harrow, played by Ethan Hawke. The villain is particularly interesting in the MCU for several reasons, including the fact that the character only appeared very scarcely in the actual comics themselves before being brought to life for the show. Beyond that, Hawke has portrayed a pretty unique villain up to this point that differs from a lot of the pure evil and mighty brutes we're accustomed to in comic book shows or movies. Be sure to check out the video for yourself above.
Is Clea going to appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?
Let's put on those tinfoil hats and connect some dots, shall we? The above Instagram post from Mark A. Wagner, who worked on the stunt team for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," reveals a pretty cool wrap gift from director Sam Raimi. In particular, an issue of "Doctor Strange" #48. Wagner makes a point to refer to this as "reference materials" and that leads us to believe (if we take a couple of leaps in logic) that Clea may be making her MCU debut in the film. Clea is a sorceress with close ties to Stephen Strange, with the two even having a very serious relationship in the comics. So, could she be making the jump to the big screen next month? Time will tell.
The Legends of Tomorrow staff is campaigning for a season 8 renewal
🎙️ CALLING ALL LEGENDS FANS!— Legends of Tomorrow Writers Room (@LoTWritersRoom) April 7, 2022
Next week, all week, we're running a #RenewLegendsofTomorrow Twitter campaign! Each day will have a specific theme/focus, all to drum up support and good vibes for a season 8 renewal. Writers AND actors will be participating in the madness! pic.twitter.com/KQCRCLMOFF
Fans of The CW's "Legends of Tomorrow" who wish to see the show continue would do well to make their voices heard on social media this week, as the staff is currently campaigning to make it happen. As we can see above, they are using the hashtag #RenewLegendsOfTomorrow to try and ensure a pick-up. In a follow-up tweet they added, "While we don't think we're in trouble, we want to make sure the whole world (cough cough a certain network) knows what a special, weird little goblin of a TV show this is." We'll see what happens, but this bizarre show getting to eight seasons would be a pretty amazing thing.
Sandra Bullock delightfully pushes Daniel Radcliffe to be cast as Wolverine
The internet, or a corner of it anyway, has really been pushing for former "Harry Potter" actor Daniel Radcliffe to be cast as our new Wolverine. Now, his co-star in "The Lost City" has chimed in on the matter in the above interview. When the subject came up, Sandra Bullock asked, "Why don't you just do it?" To which he replied, "Because no one's asking me in reality, Sandra. It's just Twitter speculation," Bullock then took it further by saying, "Wolverine people, can you please just f*****g cast him? Just do it. Stop tiptoeing around and having people ask at press junkets. Just cast the man." Okay, maybe now everyone can stop asking him about it?
We maybe haven't seen the last of Weasel in the DCEU
I can’t promise this. BUT… I don’t believe we’ve seen the last of Weasel. https://t.co/m69UQYnvtv pic.twitter.com/cqfSHkBEp8— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 13, 2022
Weasel, played by Sean Gunn, ended up being a slightly smaller part of "The Suicide Squad" than many viewers may have expected going in. As we know, the film opened with an absolutel slaughter and Weasel appeared to be the first casualty of it all, only to later be seen surviving after nearly drowning, seemingly setting up his return in the DCEU at some point down the line. Now, director James Gunn has chimed in. On Twitter, responding to a fan question about the character, Gunn said, "I don't believe we've seen the last of Weasel." So, where might he show up? "Peacemaker" season 2, perhaps? Time will tell.
DC Pride 2022 full creative team lineup revealed, including Kevin Conroy
Lastly, DC Comics has revealed the full list of creative teams for its "DC Pride 2022" special that will highlight and celebrate many of the publisher's LGBTQIA+ characters. One of the most noteworthy reveals is that "Batman: The Animated Series" star Kevin Conroy, one of the most beloved Batmans out there, is writing a story for the special titled "Finding Batman." The full creative teams lineup includes:
"Super Pride" by Devin Grayson, Nick Robles, Triona Farrell and Aditya Bidikar
"Confessions" by Stephanie Williams, Meghan Hetrick, Marissa Louise and Ariana Maher
"Special Delivery" by Travis Moore, Enrica Eren Angiolini and Ariana Maher
"Are You Ready for This?" by Danny Lore & Ivan Cohen, Brittney Williams, Enrica Eren Angiolini and Ariana Maher
"A World Kept Just For Me" by Alyssa Wong, W. Scott Forbes and Ariana Maher
"The Gumshoe in Green" by Tini Howard, Evan Cagle and Lucas Gattoni
"Think of Me" by Ted Brandt & Ro Stein and Frank Cvetkovic
"Public Display of the Electromagnetic Spectrum" by Greg Lockard, Giulio Macaione and Aditya Bidikar
"The Hunt" by Dani Fernandez, Zoe Thorogood, Jeremy Lawson and Aditya Bidikar
"Bat's in the Cradle" by Stephanie Philips, Samantha Dodge, Marissa Louise and Lucas Gattoni
"Up at Bat" by Jadzia Axelrod, Lynne Yoshii, Tamra Bonvillain and Ariana Maher
"Finding Batman," a personal story by Kevin Conroy with art by J.Bone and Aditya Bidikar
"DC Pride 2022" is set to arrive on May 31, 2022. You can check out the full preview by clicking here.