Superhero Bits: The Campaign To Save Legends Of Tomorrow, Weasel's Future In The DCEU & More

DC is gearing up for the "Black Adam" movie later this year with an official prequel tie-in comic hitting stands this summer, according to The Beat. Titled "Black Adam–The Justice Society Files: Hawkman," the book will, as the title implies, center on Hawkman, played by Aldis Hodge in the upcoming film. It features not one but two stories, with the first from writer Cavan Scott, penciller Scot Eaton, and inker Norm Rapmund, and the second by writer Bryan Q. Miller and artist Marco Santucci, with Kaare Andrews serving as cover artist. The book's logline reads as follows:

Long ago, Hawkman was the leader of the Justice Society, but what is he now? Still a hero, or another relic in a museum? Everything changes when he finds himself haunted by not only the past, but also the vengeful spirit of a wayward thief. Will this Gentleman Ghost be the death of Hawkman or will he deliver a warning from beyond the grave? The road to Black Adam begins here.

Also in this issue: As a pivotal moment in the life of Teth-Adam and his son Hurut begins to unfold in ancient Kahndaq, modern-day Kahndaq meets a new hero—antiquities professor by day, "cultural recovery specialist" by night, Adrianna Tomaz. And unfortunately for Adrianna, she's about to "liberate" a sacred totem from the wrong interested party—Intergang!