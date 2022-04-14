Is Paul Bettany In Doctor Strange 2? Here's His Epic Non-Response!

In a 1990 interview with Esquire, actress Michelle Pfeiffer hit the nail on the head when it comes to movie stardom, saying: "I act for free, but I demand a huge salary as compensation for all the annoyance of being a public personality. In that sense, I earn every dime I make."

While acting is the most visible and remarked-upon aspect of a high-profile film actor's career, it's the labyrinth of public appearances, interviews, press junkets, and Q&As that take up the bulk of their time. One's heart has to go out to all of the actors working under the auspices of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as they likely have to field an endless barrage of questions about unrevealed plot details, rumors about upcoming films, and even whether or not they'll be appearing in said films. Occasionally someone (naming no names) might let a detail slip, but actors are required to sign nondisclosure agreements, ensuring that stories remain secret and the marketing can reveal new details at the studio's own pace.

One can imagine the stock answers that actors have to give when grilled. Imagine Paul Bettany — who plays the stoic super-robot Vision in several Avengers movies and a TV show — sitting in a hotel room, fielding questions from a steady stream of 150 journalists, each one trying to a scoop, trying to make him crack, trying to get the exclusive on the next MCU project. Will Bettany say directly "I can't answer that"? Will he tantalizingly tease "I guess we'll have to see"? Or will he shut them down with, "Hey, have you seen 'Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World?' It's one of my best movies!"

On a recent appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Bettany was asked in public about the upcoming film "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Was he coy? Of course he was coy.