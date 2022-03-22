A Very British Scandal Trailer: We Need A Crown Crossover

Claire Foy is back in another British period piece about an unhappy marriage, and I'm not talking about "The Crown." Your favorite young queen is once again diving into British history with her upcoming BBC/Amazon series "A Very British Scandal." I love a title that tells you everything about a project before you even press play, and the scandals and British-ness of this production are definitely off the charts.

Between the affairs and the drinking and the excellent costumes, there's a lot to look forward to and think about here, and we're going to do it all right now together. It's cocktail hour, baby.

"A Very British Scandal" tells the story of England's infamous Argyll v. Argyll divorce case (which The Guardian delightfully refers to as "the only [case] any erstwhile law student ever remembers"), in which the Duke of Argyll (Paul Bettany) and the Duchess of Argyll (Foy) took it to the mat and were a part of one of the most notorious divorce cases in the country's history. The salacious case reached a fever pitch when the Duke produced photos of the Duchess engaging in sex acts with other men and accused her of sleeping with up to 88 men outside of their marriage.

Thankfully, it doesn't seem like "A Very British Scandal" ends its story there. Instead, the drama seems to focus on fleshing out the rot seeping into the foundation of the marriage, which didn't only include the Duchess's infidelity, but also the Duke's alcoholism and predilection for physical and emotional abuse. It might be a salacious tale, but it's also a deeply sad one, and if anyone is up to the task, it's Foy.