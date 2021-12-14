A Very British Scandal Trailer: Claire Foy Is A Glamorous, Infamous Divorcee

It's a stunning trailer, but a rough relationship. Looks like Margaret is a big fan of sex, and it's not always with her husband. He appears to be an alcoholic. It's bad news for a marriage. Here is the synopsis for you:

Famed for her charisma, beauty and style, Margaret, Duchess of Argyll, dominated the front pages as a divorcee featuring accusations of forgery, theft, violence, drug-taking, secret recording, bribery, and an explicit polaroid picture all played out in the white-hot glare of the 1960s media. A Very British Scandal turns this scandal inside out in order to explore the social and political climate of post-war Britain, looking at attitudes toward women, and asking whether institutional misogyny was widespread at the time. As her contemporaries, the press, and the judiciary sought to vilify her, Margaret kept her head held high with bravery and resilience, refusing to go quietly as she was betrayed by her friends and publicly shamed by a society that revelled in her fall from grace.

Oof, that is rough, and frankly, I do like re-examinations of things like this. So many people who were vilified by the press (ahem, Britney Spears) are often done so because of misogyny.

"A Very British Scandal" will air all three episodes in the U.K. on December 26, 2021 and will be available in the United States next year.