The Opening Scene Of Ti West's X Is Now Online To Celebrate VOD Release

If the generally positive reviews and intriguing discourse surrounding Ti West's "X" has yet to lure you to the theater for a viewing session, maybe the opening scene of the film will. A24 has released the first two minutes and 42 seconds of the movie as an "official preview" on their YouTube channel, so now you have no excuse.

The popular distributor debuted the opening scene via YouTube in celebration of the raunchy horror picture's on-demand premiere. In the scene, local police survey the aftermath of a bloody massacre that expands between a farm house and a guest home on the property — and inside the main house, they find something downright sinister.

One of the things this scene does best — aside from expertly setting up the brutal film ahead — is highlight West's love of moviemaking, and how much he wanted that to come across with this film. The opening shot is framed in such a way that it appears the aspect ratio is different than what we're used to as the standard in films, with almost a square frame at play. But as the police arrive, the camera zooms in to reveal a full screen image. It's really smart.

West previously spoke about his reverence for filmmaking as it relates to "X" in a recent interview with Collider. He said: