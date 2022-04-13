Millie Bobby Brown's Netflix Fantasy Damsel Rounds Out Cast With Robin Wright And More

As we await Millie Bobby Brown's imminent return as everyone's favorite formerly (?) telepathic teen superhero Eleven, the "Stranger Things" and "Godzilla vs. Kong" star is keeping busy with production on "Damsel." The Netflix Original movie has added five new cast members in the forms of Robin Wright ("House of Cards"), Ray Winstone ("Black Widow"), Nick Robinson ("Love, Simon"), Brooke Carter ("The Alienist"), and Shohreh Aghdashloo ("The Expanse"), with Angela Bassett ("Black Panther") having previously boarded the project.

"28 Weeks Later" helmer Juan Carlos Fresnadillo is serving as director on "Damsel," drawing from an original script and story by "Wrath of the Titans" scribe Dan Mazeau. Per a report from Deadline, the movie centers on a "dutiful damsel" (Brown) who agrees to marry "a handsome prince," unaware that she's really meant to be sacrificed to a "fire-breathing dragon."

Additional information on "Damsel" came to light in November 2020, revealing that Brown (who is also executive producing) is playing Elodie, a princess "whose innocence gives way to a fierce warrior spirit when she finds herself fighting a dragon that's out to kill her." Other character details are being kept under-wraps for the time being, though I'm willing to go out on a limb and guess that Robinson is playing the prince, with Wright possibly co-starring as Elodie's mother. Yes, it seems Princess Buttercup herself may be playing a queen in this film. Only feels right, no?