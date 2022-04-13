Gilbert Gottfried Pushed Universal Over Budget On Problem Child Because He Was That Funny

In 1990, the late and great Gilbert Gottfried got his breakout role. It was in a film called "Problem Child," which Universal Pictures later claimed was their most profitable film of the year — and Gottfried's performance certainly helped on that front, despite the studio not exactly seeing it during principal photography.

The film follows Amy Yasbeck and John Ritter as a married couple dealing with the trials and tribulations of adoption, with Gottfried lending his talents to the role of adoption agent. Director David Dugan actually revealed that he got in trouble with the studio for letting Gottfried improvise on set. He told the Hollywood Reporter on the day of Gottfried's death: