Superhero Bits: Mr. Knight Arrives At Avengers Campus, Rare Captain America Comic Sells For A Fortune & More

Stephen Amell is largely responsible for starting The CW's Arrowverse as the man who played Oliver Queen on "Green Arrow." The show concluded its run a couple of years ago, but Amell is game to get back in the ring, under the right circumstances. Speaking to Den of Geek, the actor said the following when asked if he would be open to reprising the role:

"Oh, sure. I owe so much to the people of DC, The CW, and Warner Bros. Television. I love the character so much and only love it more now that it's coming up on two years since we wrapped the show....But having a little space now, I saw that I miss it. I do look back very, very, very fondly on it... Listen, I'm the namesake. So if I can ever be of any help, if I can be of service to the Arrowverse in any way, shape or form, or better still take it to a new place, which I think would be the more interesting route to go, be that in a limited capacity or on a different platform, maybe one where we could show blood, that'd be really cool."

So, maybe a "Green Arrow" limited series on HBO Max?