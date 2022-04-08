Superhero Bits: Mr. Knight Arrives At Avengers Campus, Rare Captain America Comic Sells For A Fortune & More
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" was originally supposed to arrive today.
Stephen Amell would maybe return to the Arrowverse.
"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" sold a lot of tickets already.
The Ezra Miller situation gets even more complicated.
All that and more!
Captain America Comics #1 Sells for $3.1 million at auction
Per The Hollywood Reporter, a copy of "Captain America Comics" #1 has sold for an absolutely massive $3.1 million at a recent auction. It was sold by Heritage Auctions and now ranks as one of the most expensive comics ever sold. The book was originally published in 1940 and introduced us to one of the most enduring superheroes in history, who was created by a pair of legends in Joe Simon and Jack Kirby. With Chris Evans in the role, the character has been a part of films that have generated billions at the box office. With that, the fact that it managed to fetch such a high price kind of makes sense, but that is still a heck of a lot of change for a comic book.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) was supposed to be released today
April 8, 2022 🕷 #SpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/FC5nVIuciB— Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Part One) (@SpiderVerse) November 1, 2019
As evidenced by this now depressingly outdated tweet, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)" was originally scheduled to hit theaters today. This was before the pandemic totally upended much of the movie business for over a year, which delayed the sequel to 2018's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" significantly. Still, the good news is we get not one but two more movies in this franchise at least in the next couple of years, we just have to wait a little longer for them.
Stephen Amell is game to return as Oliver Queen in the Arrowverse
Stephen Amell is largely responsible for starting The CW's Arrowverse as the man who played Oliver Queen on "Green Arrow." The show concluded its run a couple of years ago, but Amell is game to get back in the ring, under the right circumstances. Speaking to Den of Geek, the actor said the following when asked if he would be open to reprising the role:
"Oh, sure. I owe so much to the people of DC, The CW, and Warner Bros. Television. I love the character so much and only love it more now that it's coming up on two years since we wrapped the show....But having a little space now, I saw that I miss it. I do look back very, very, very fondly on it... Listen, I'm the namesake. So if I can ever be of any help, if I can be of service to the Arrowverse in any way, shape or form, or better still take it to a new place, which I think would be the more interesting route to go, be that in a limited capacity or on a different platform, maybe one where we could show blood, that'd be really cool."
So, maybe a "Green Arrow" limited series on HBO Max?
The Moon Knight cast answers fan questions
Casts of big movies and TV shows regularly have to do big press tours and answer questions for journalists. But they don't as often spend time answering fan questions. However, the cast of "Moon Knight" recently got together for the latest edition of Ask Marvel to do just that, with Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and May Calamawy answering a wide variety of questions from fans. As the title of this particular video implies, they do address whether or not Moon Knight is a hero, as he does exist in a bit of a grey area. Check it out in its entirety for yourself above.
Marvel gives Kevin Feige a new credit on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Kevin Feige is the man at the very top of the food chain at Marvel Studios and is the man most responsible for the sustained success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, as reported by The Direct, a credit he is receiving in this summer's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" reflects that. The outlet notes that recent promotional materials for the film (such as the above poster) list it as "A Kevin Feige Production." Whether or not that truly means anything in practice is a bit up in the air but it does put an awful lot of weight on his name, and quite frankly, rightfully so.
The future of Sony's Spider-Man Universe is exciting, says Morbius director
The future of Sony's Spider-Man Universe beyond "Morbius" is somewhat clear, yet also mysterious. We know "Kraven the Hunter," "Madame Web," and probably "Venom 3" are in the works, but what specifically can we look forward to? "Morbius" director Daniel Espinosa knows a little bit and he claims it's pretty exciting. Speaking with Total Film, he had this to say about it:
"I think that the future is very exciting, and I think that the plans that Sony has in very closed rooms, that I'm not really allowed to attend, or the small snippets I've heard, fills me with joy. But if I said anything, they would shoot me on the spot."
So, what does exciting entail? A great question that we have absolutely no answer to at this time but feel free to speculate amongst yourselves.
Warner Bros. refutes recent Ezra Miller reports
We recently heard that Warner Bros. held an emergency meeting to discuss the status of "The Flash" star Ezra Miller, whose recent arrest was just the latest in a string of troubling behavior. Things just got a bit more complicated though as IGN reports that they have heard from a source at the studio who has debunked that this meeting took place at all. This muddies the water a bit at the very least, but the fact remains that Miller has had very public troubles as of late, and having him at the front of any major franchise is going to be tough to justify. We'll be sure to keep you posted as the situation unfolds.
Moon Knight's Mr. Knight has already arrived at Avengers Campus
In which I meet #MrKnight. #AvengersCampus pic.twitter.com/LnV4htdo3X— LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) April 7, 2022
Lastly, today brings word that Mr. Knight, an alternate identity of the hero from "Moon Knight," has already been making the rounds at Avengers Campus, the Marvel-themed park at Disneyland. Disney did not waste any time in getting a character from its latest Marvel series on Disney+ into its theme parks. This was clearly planned ahead of time, but it also signals that they seemed to have a great deal of confidence in the show's reception and impact. In any event, it's kind of fun that they went with this version of the character, as opposed to the main hero of the show. "Moon Knight" returns with new episodes Wednesdays on Disney+.