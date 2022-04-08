Dancing With The Stars Sashaying Away From ABC, Landing On Disney+ As The Streamer's First Live Series

After 16 years and 30 seasons on ABC, everyone's mom's favorite show, "Dancing with the Stars," is leaving the cable network in favor of the Disney+ streaming service. The popular celebrity dance competition show was given a two-season pickup, and will be the first live series to debut on Disney+.

"We are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform's first-ever live series," said Kareem Daniel, chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution in an official statement. "The show's broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for 'Dancing with the Stars' while continuing to expand our demographic reach."

"Dancing with the Stars" has been trying to grab younger audiences for years, seeking out hip, young talent like Zendaya and JoJo Siwa as contestants, as well as replacing long-time host Tom Bergeron (and former co-hosts Lisa Canning, Samantha Harris, Brooke Burke-Charvet, and Erin Andrews) with Tyra Banks. The host change upset a lot of longtime viewers, as they clearly underestimated how much the cultural reckoning with "America's Next Top Model" has impacted the public opinion of Banks.

"As we're significantly expanding our unscripted slate at ABC, this is a great opportunity to introduce this show to a whole new generation of fans on Disney+," said Dana Walden, Chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. By new generation, they definitely mean the coveted Gen Z demographic that so many studios are desperate to get their claws into, as the older age group of the 18-49 demo are responsible for the bulk of their ratings.