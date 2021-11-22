JoJo Siwa Leaps Her Way Into The History Books As Dancing With The Stars Runner-Up

At what many saw to be the peak of her career, teen icon JoJo Siwa did the unthinkable — she came out as pansexual.

With a fan base consisting almost exclusively of children, many thought JoJo Siwa's coming out would kill her career, but it only made her more powerful. This year, Siwa made history on the 30th season of "Dancing With The Stars," competing alongside professional dancer Jenna Johnson, making the duo the first partnership on the show to consist of dancers of the same gender identity. The duo came in second place to Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach, another historic win as Shumpert is the first NBA player to win the coveted mirror ball. If JoJo Siwa was going to lose to anyone this season, after Shumpert's perfect score-earning performance inspired by Jordan Peele's "Us," it was going to be him.

Throughout the series, Siwa and Johnson made history not only for their pairing but also for earning the first perfect scores of the season. "I think it breaks a wall that's never been broken down before," Siwa told Glamour during the summer Television Critics Association press tour. "I think it's really special that, not only now do I get to share with the world that you're going to love who you want to love, but also you can dance with who you want to dance with."