Cary Fukunaga Is Telling The Stories Of Everyday Ukrainian People

In times of crisis, the best thing any of us could do is use our personal skills, the things that make us unique, to help. In filmmaker Cary Fukunaga's case, being on the ground to document the human toll of the war in Ukraine was his way of using his skills to make a difference.

The director — who is perhaps best known for directing the entirety of season 1 of the HBO hit "True Detective" as well as directing Daniel Craig's last Bond outing, "No Time to Die" — has been sharing his personal photos of survivors in Ukraine via his Instagram since March 24. It appears that he has partnered with celebrity chef José Andrés, who runs Word Central Kitchen, on the ground in the war-torn country.

The nonprofit organization Fukunaga is working with functions similar to Doctors Without Borders, in that they make themselves available anywhere in the world where there is a need to supply life-saving food stock to struggling people. The screenwriter's photos also accompanied Andrés' CNN interview with Anderson Cooper on April 5, in which the chef detailed his company's efforts and the horrific situation on the ground in Ukraine.