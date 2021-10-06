Why Cary Joji Fukunaga Became The First American Bond Director [Exclusive]

Though his first feature was a wonderfully moody adaptation of Charlotte Brontë's "Jane Eyre," Fukunaga first caught major audience and critical attention for directing the first season of the HBO series "True Detective." He followed that up with the Netflix movie "Beasts of No Nation," based upon the novel of the same name by Uzodinma Iweala.

Fukunaga wrote the screenplay for as well for "Beasts of No Nation." It's a brilliant and harrowing war movie about a child soldier in a fictional West African country. While it was limited in awards nominations because it was a streaming film and not theatrical, "Beasts of No Nation" was selected to be a part of the Criterion Collection in August 2021.

After "Beasts of No Nation," Fukunaga created the miniseries "Maniac," also for Netflix. The complex, mind-bending series received mixed reviews, but only continued to cement Fukunaga's ability to convey mood and emotion through film. Each of his works, from "Jane Eyre" to "Maniac," highlights his ability to tell unusual, dark stories with unique visual flair and an incredible understanding of tone. It makes him an ideal director for a Craig-led Bond flick, where aesthetic and thematic imagery are the ideal.

"No Time to Die" debuts exclusively in theaters on October 8, 2021.