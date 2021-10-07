How No Time To Die Director Cary Fukunaga Worked His Signature Long Takes Into The Film [Exclusive]

Though many first were introduced to him through his work on "Jane Eyre," Cary Fukunaga made an immediate name for himself through his directing prowess on the first season of the hit HBO series, "True Detective." In the fourth episode, viewers were treated to a show-stopping action sequence filmed with the appearance of one single take, tracking Matthew McConaughey's increasingly frantic Detective Rust Cohle through a heart-pounding shootout. Fukunaga uses a similar technique in the Netflix series "Maniac" and he also brought it to the world of James Bond.

In a wide-ranging interview with /Film contributor Phil Nobile Jr., Fukunaga touched on what went into adding a complicated long take sequence in "No Time to Die."

"It was something I wanted to do at some point, if it fit. But I wasn't going to do it just to do it. And as we were moving forward with the story, there didn't seem like any obvious places for a longer take. So when an opportunity came to do something that felt in the moment and felt like a gauntlet, it was something I definitely pushed for."

The subject of long takes (or "oners," as they're commonly referred to) can be fodder for intense debate, as some will argue that the only purpose they serve is to call attention to the technique for no reason besides flashiness. Many others point to incredibly effective instances — such as in many a Steven Spielberg movie (as this "Every Frame a Painting" video goes into) — that go entirely unnoticed because of how well they serve the storytelling needs of a given scene. And then there are extreme examples like Sam Mendes' "1917," which is entirely comprised of the illusion that the whole sequence of events take place within a single unbroken shot (or more like two, given the fade to black roughly halfway through the film). I've written previously about how well Mendes' use of the camera in "1917" complements the storytelling ambitions at hand, so you can count me among the ranks of #TeamOner.