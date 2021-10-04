No Time To Die Director Cary Fukunaga Describes The Last-Minute Scramble Of Replacing Danny Boyle

In addition to directing "No Time to Die," Cary Fukunaga is serving as one of four credited co-writers on it, along with "Fleabag" luminary Phoebe Waller-Bridge and James Bond series veterans Neal Purvis and Robert Wade. The film has already been released in the U.K. and it's coming to U.S. theaters on October 8, 2021, but it's been a long road to that release date, with a few bumps and Boyles along the way.

Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle was originally set to helm the 25th Bond movie, but he ultimately left the project over textbook creative differences. In stepped Fukunaga ("True Detective," "Beasts of No Nation"), the first non-British filmmaker to direct a Bond film. He and his team went back to the drawing board with the screenplay, and he only had a third of the usual time to prepare for production.

For "Quantum of Solace," director Marc Foster and Daniel Craig himself famously made some uncredited contributions to the script because it was mounted during the 2007–2008 Writers Guild of America strike. It sounds like "No Time to Die" is another one of those tentpoles that was rushing to meet a release date without a completed script.

In a new interview with Esquire Middle East, Fukunaga revealed:

"With 'Maniac' [his Netflix series] we were writing as we shot, and after we finished, I told myself that I was never doing that again. But then with Bond, we were still writing when we'd wrapped. I was even writing in post!"